Xiaomi Likely Prepping 16GB RAM Smartphone Under Mi MIX Lineup

Smartphones are getting powerful by the day and manufacturers are pushing the limits with each new offering. Already, the current-generation flagship models have started coming with 12GB RAM modules. Now, it looks like the smartphone brands are eying to the next level in memory configuration, which is 16GB RAM. Word is that Xiaomi could be one of the first brands to be working on such a smartphone.

Already, the Nubia Red Magic 5G, a flagship gaming smartphone with 16GB RAM is official and is available for purchase. Based on speculations from China, Xiaomi is likely working on a new smartphone that will be launched in its home market China with a massive 16GB RAM. Besides the presence of the huge chunk of RAM, the other aspects of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone remain unknown for now.

Upcoming Xiaomi Mi MIX Phone

Given that there will be 16GB RAM, it is expected to be a device in the Mi MIX lineup but the name of the upcoming device is unknown for now. The smartphone is said to have a design that is similar to the Mi MIX Alpha. And, we can expect it to use a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the most powerful one from Qualcomm as of now. Notably, the processor also comes with inbuilt 5G connectivity.

In a recent Weibo post, Xiao Zang, a Deputy General Manager of Marketing confirmed that the Mi MIX Alpha will not use the Snapdragon 865 variant. The upcoming smartphone will look very different from the usual devices in the Mi MIX series. Though there are numerous reports and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphone from Xiaomi, there no word regarding when exactly we can expect this device to be launched.

What We Think

Given that rumors regarding the 16GB RAM smartphone from Xiaomi have just debuted, we are yet to get further details regarding the same. Probably, we can get further information about the device in the coming weeks or months.

