Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha With 108MP Camera Coming To Select Mi Home Stores In India

Now, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi MIX Alpha will be available via select Mi Home stores across the country. Interested customers will be able to experience the stunning device at select offline stores. Do keep in mind that it will be showcased for users to experience the device but the sale is not live in the country.

Experience Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

Initially, it will be showcased at the Mi Home stores in Embassy Tech Village and Indiranagar, Bangalore from February 22., 2020. Following the Bangalore store, Mi fans in other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, and Hyderabad will also be able to get the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha experience soon.

Mi MIX Alpha: Expected Price

This smartphone's USP is the presence of a surround screen wraps around the edge of the device. Eventually, it meets the camera module at the rear. The other highlight of the Mi MIX Alpha includes the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary lens, a 20MP secondary ultra-wide-lens and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. Notably, in the company's home market, China, the Mi Market is priced at RMB 19,999 (approx. Rs. 200,800).

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha flaunts a 7.92-inch wraparound display with an unusual resolution of 2088 x 2250 pixels. It has a whopping screen-to-body ratio of 180.8% and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage space. There is no option to expand the internal storage space as it misses out on a microSD card slot.

Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha gets the power from a 4050mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The imaging aspects include dual LED flash, slow-motion video recording at 960fps, and laser autofocus.