ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha With 108MP Camera Coming To Select Mi Home Stores In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi announced the launch of its concept smartphone with a wraparound display, the Mi MIX Alpha back in late 2019. Following the same, the company relaunched the Mi brand in India and revealed that it will bring premium Mi smartphones to India along with the smart ecosystem products. Even the Mi MIX Alpha was showcased in India.

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha
     

    Now, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi MIX Alpha will be available via select Mi Home stores across the country. Interested customers will be able to experience the stunning device at select offline stores. Do keep in mind that it will be showcased for users to experience the device but the sale is not live in the country.

    Experience Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

    Experience Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha

    Initially, it will be showcased at the Mi Home stores in Embassy Tech Village and Indiranagar, Bangalore from February 22., 2020. Following the Bangalore store, Mi fans in other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, and Hyderabad will also be able to get the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha experience soon.

    Mi MIX Alpha: Expected Price

    Mi MIX Alpha: Expected Price

    This smartphone's USP is the presence of a surround screen wraps around the edge of the device. Eventually, it meets the camera module at the rear. The other highlight of the Mi MIX Alpha includes the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary lens, a 20MP secondary ultra-wide-lens and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. Notably, in the company's home market, China, the Mi Market is priced at RMB 19,999 (approx. Rs. 200,800).

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Specifications
     

    Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Specifications

    Detailing on its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha flaunts a 7.92-inch wraparound display with an unusual resolution of 2088 x 2250 pixels. It has a whopping screen-to-body ratio of 180.8% and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage space. There is no option to expand the internal storage space as it misses out on a microSD card slot.

    Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha gets the power from a 4050mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The imaging aspects include dual LED flash, slow-motion video recording at 960fps, and laser autofocus.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X