Just In
- 1 hr ago How To Enable Edge Lighting On Your Android Smartphone
-
- 4 hrs ago Week 9, 2020 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy A71, LG W10 Alpha, Sony Xperia L4, Surface Pro7 And More
- 9 hrs ago Vu Launches Premium Tvs With Android TV 9 Pie In India
- 14 hrs ago NASA Insight Lander To Help Mars Mole Probe Make A Move
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle 8 Harsh Truth About Friendship That You Need To Know
- Movies Bheeshma Day 2 Collection: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Decent Numbers At The Box Office
- Sports Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Jesus strikes late after Aguero penalty miss
- News Nationalism, 'Bharat mata ki jai' being misused to construct militant idea of India: Manmohan Singh
- Finance 4 Factors That Could Affect Markets This Week
- Automobiles Urban Mobility Lab Launched In Bangalore By Rocky Mountain Institute And Micelio
- Education Top 20 Universities In Emerging Economies University Rankings 2020
- Travel Top 6 Places To Visit In India To Observe Maha Shivratri!
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha With 108MP Camera Coming To Select Mi Home Stores In India
Xiaomi announced the launch of its concept smartphone with a wraparound display, the Mi MIX Alpha back in late 2019. Following the same, the company relaunched the Mi brand in India and revealed that it will bring premium Mi smartphones to India along with the smart ecosystem products. Even the Mi MIX Alpha was showcased in India.
Now, Xiaomi has announced that the Mi MIX Alpha will be available via select Mi Home stores across the country. Interested customers will be able to experience the stunning device at select offline stores. Do keep in mind that it will be showcased for users to experience the device but the sale is not live in the country.
Experience Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha
Initially, it will be showcased at the Mi Home stores in Embassy Tech Village and Indiranagar, Bangalore from February 22., 2020. Following the Bangalore store, Mi fans in other cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Gurugram, Chennai, and Hyderabad will also be able to get the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha experience soon.
Mi MIX Alpha: Expected Price
This smartphone's USP is the presence of a surround screen wraps around the edge of the device. Eventually, it meets the camera module at the rear. The other highlight of the Mi MIX Alpha includes the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary lens, a 20MP secondary ultra-wide-lens and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens. Notably, in the company's home market, China, the Mi Market is priced at RMB 19,999 (approx. Rs. 200,800).
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha Specifications
Detailing on its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha flaunts a 7.92-inch wraparound display with an unusual resolution of 2088 x 2250 pixels. It has a whopping screen-to-body ratio of 180.8% and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage space. There is no option to expand the internal storage space as it misses out on a microSD card slot.
Running Android 10 topped with MIUI 11, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha gets the power from a 4050mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The imaging aspects include dual LED flash, slow-motion video recording at 960fps, and laser autofocus.
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
28,499
-
18,500
-
25,999
-
34,959
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,499
-
10,990
-
18,500
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
14,792
-
62,900
-
34,959
-
45,499
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
15,990
-
24,000
-
21,450