Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Could Launch Soon; Another Chinese Mid-Range In Offing?
Xiaomi recently faced a setback when the Indian government banned the Mi Browser Pro from all smartphones in India. It looks like nothing is stopping the company from bringing in new smartphones to India. The latest one is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is the rebranded version of the Mi 10i.
The report comes from a tipster who suggested that the Chinese company is gearing up to launch a variant of the Mi 10i, which would go by the name Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite. The exact specifications of the upcoming device haven't been revealed, but we have an idea of what to expect.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Specifications
If we go by the leak, the specifications on the Xiaomi Mi 10i could be nearly the same on the Indian version. The Mi 10i, which was launched in the European market, is a 4G device and we can expect the same for India as well. Other details include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will likely be a 6.4-inch smartphone with an FHD+ AMOLED display, like the Mi 10i. A quad-camera module with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor can be expected. For selfies, there's a 16MP shooter, housed in the small notch on the display.
Mi Note 10 Lite will be Rebranded as Mi 10i for Indian market.— the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 9, 2020
codename : tocoin pic.twitter.com/4uxblF72q6
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite In India
For now, the exact launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is unknown. For all we know, the smartphone could debut in the coming week, at least in September. To note, Xiaomi recently terminated its Android One program, canceling the Mi A4 launch this year. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite could launch in this slot.
The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will have a lot to face in the Indian market. With the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiment, the Mi 10 Lite will need to ensure the privacy and security of the users. Plus, the mid-range smartphone will also face competition from many other mid-range devices like OnePlus Nord, Google Pixel 4a, and more. We expect the price tag to be around Rs. 20,000 - but it remains to see how the phone will fare in the Indian market.
