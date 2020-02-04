Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro To Pack Snapdragon 865 Alongside Redmi K30 Pro News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 flagship smartphone back in 2019. The premium smartphone is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and would debut early in 2020. Fresh reports now say that both Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro (a more powerful version of the Mi 10) would pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

A report by XDA Developers also reveals that both the Mi 10 variants would feature a 108MP camera. Additionally, the company is also working on the Redmi K30 Pro, which is tipped to feature a similar Snapdragon 865 SoC, but with a 64MP rear camera.

The report states that build.prop files for the upcoming phones by the Chinese maker reveal the codenames 'Umi' and 'Cmi'. Here, Umi stands for the Mi 10 flagship phones and Cmi is the internal codename for the Mi 10 Pro. The files reveal that the upcoming flagship smartphones are to be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset.

The report also reveals that the smartphones will run Android 10 with MIUI 11 custom skin on top. Other details from the report furnish more information about the camera. The data from the default gallery talks about the 108MP main camera on both Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Most likely, the smartphones will use the ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

The build.prop file also refers to another smartphone with a codename 'Imi', which suggests the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro. It has also been spotted in the code of MIUI Gallery app and is said to pack a 64MP main camera. This smartphone will likely use the Sony IMX686 sensor.

The report also notes that it would be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which was confirmed again on a Geekbench listing. Moreover, the smartphone will offer 5G support as it comes with the X55 5G modem. For now, there's no information if there's a 4G variant as well. The smartphone is expected to officially launch in March.

