Xiaomi Mi 10 Render, AnTuTu Score And More Hit The Web News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are the upcoming flagship smartphones to be unveiled sometime in February in the company's home market China. While the official launch date of the device is yet to be revealed, several rumors and leaks have already spilled the beans revealing what we can expect from Xiaomi this time.

In a recent development, a leaked image alleged to be that of the Xiaomi Mi 10's rear has been revealed by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. In addition to this, the tipster has also shared the AnTuTu scores of the device and a render that shows its front and rear design.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Design

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 image that has been leaked via Weibo gives us a hint at the camera setup on its rear. There seem to be four cameras at the rear stacked vertically at the top left corner. The LED flash module is also seen positioned next to the quad cameras.

The other render shows both the rear and front design hinting at a punch-hole display, thin bezels on all sides, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the right edge, there seems to be a volume rocker and power button.

Xiaomi Mi 10 AnTuTu Listing

Well, the leaked AnTuTu listing of the Xiaomi Mi 10 shows that the smartphone will make use of a Qualcomm SM8250 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU. Well, this is the Snapdragon 865 SoC that was launched back in December last year with the X55 5G modem facilitating dual-mode 5G connectivity.

In the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, the Mi 10 seems to have scored 560,217 points, which seems to be a remarkable score. However, we cannot take the leaked benchmark scores seriously as there are speculations of these being tweaked.

What We Expect

Word is that these smartphones will arrive with advanced specifications such as a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Given that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are flagship models, we cannot expect them to be launched in India similar to the previous years. But we would like to see these devices hitting the Indian market to disrupt the premium market segment.

Best Mobiles in India