Just In
- 23 min ago Jabra Elite Active 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds Unveiled At CES 2020
-
- 32 min ago Samsung Provides More Insight Into Neon Project: AI-Infused Human Avatars Expected
- 1 hr ago Intel 10th Gen H-Series Comet Lake CPUs Teased At CES 2020
- 1 hr ago Realme 5i India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusive To Flipkart
Don't Miss
- Sports India Vs Sri Lanka: Aakash Chopra, VVS Laxman lash out at ACA for 'schoolboy error' as Guwahati T20I gets called-off
- News Massive crowds on the streets of Tehran for the funeral of Qasem Soleimani
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In 2020
- Lifestyle 10 Budget-Friendly Dating Ideas That Won't Break The Bank
- Finance Now Payments Up To Rs 2,000 To Flipkart Using Visa To Not Require OTP
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Model Featured In ‘Pulsar Celebrating 18 Years Of Thrill’ TVC
- Movies Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Stun At Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Xiaomi Mi 10 Render, AnTuTu Score And More Hit The Web
Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are the upcoming flagship smartphones to be unveiled sometime in February in the company's home market China. While the official launch date of the device is yet to be revealed, several rumors and leaks have already spilled the beans revealing what we can expect from Xiaomi this time.
In a recent development, a leaked image alleged to be that of the Xiaomi Mi 10's rear has been revealed by a Chinese tipster on Weibo. In addition to this, the tipster has also shared the AnTuTu scores of the device and a render that shows its front and rear design.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Design
The alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 image that has been leaked via Weibo gives us a hint at the camera setup on its rear. There seem to be four cameras at the rear stacked vertically at the top left corner. The LED flash module is also seen positioned next to the quad cameras.
The other render shows both the rear and front design hinting at a punch-hole display, thin bezels on all sides, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the right edge, there seems to be a volume rocker and power button.
Xiaomi Mi 10 AnTuTu Listing
Well, the leaked AnTuTu listing of the Xiaomi Mi 10 shows that the smartphone will make use of a Qualcomm SM8250 SoC along with Adreno 650 GPU. Well, this is the Snapdragon 865 SoC that was launched back in December last year with the X55 5G modem facilitating dual-mode 5G connectivity.
In the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, the Mi 10 seems to have scored 560,217 points, which seems to be a remarkable score. However, we cannot take the leaked benchmark scores seriously as there are speculations of these being tweaked.
What We Expect
Word is that these smartphones will arrive with advanced specifications such as a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 4500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, a 120Hz refresh rate, and more. Given that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are flagship models, we cannot expect them to be launched in India similar to the previous years. But we would like to see these devices hitting the Indian market to disrupt the premium market segment.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270