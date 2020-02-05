Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Slated For February 13 Launch Suggests New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mi 10 is the upcoming flagship smartphone series by Xiaomi that is highly anticipated. The device was confirmed by the company's CEO to arrive in Q1 2020. Earlier, it was tipped to launch comprising the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro on February 11, 2020. This is when Samsung is unveiling its next-generation flagship Galaxy S20 series. But, a new leak has revealed a different launch date than February 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Series Official Launch Dates

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are said to arrive on February 13 in China. While the standard Mi 10 is said to hit the shelves starting February 14, the Mi 10 Pro shipments are said to start from February 18, 2020. It is further being speculated that the company might opt for an online launch rather than hosting a separate event.

Xiaomi is said to go for the online launch keeping in mind the Coronavirus outbreak. As China is the epicenter of this virus attack, a number of smartphone manufacturers have started taking precautions around the same.

A report from Xiaomishka, the company will make announcements related to the Mi 10 series launch on February 7. The report also notes that the Mi 10 Pro might be going on sale later than the standard model, but will be up for pre-registrations earlier at CNY 100 (approx Rs. 1,018). Xiaomi is yet to confirm the official launch date of the Mi 10 series both in India as well as global markets.

As for the expected hardware, both smartphones in the Mi 10 series will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, there will be a 108MP primary camera on both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro. Both devices are expected to launch with the latest Android 10 OS layered with an MIUI 11 user interface.

