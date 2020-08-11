Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra TENAA, Geekbench Listings, Live Images Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the upcoming flagship smartphone that is likely to be launched in the near future. This smartphone has been hitting the tech headlines of late revealing what we can expect from it. We also came across a report suggesting the various RAM, storage and color options that could be unveiled.

Now, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra has been spotted on Geekbench and TENAA certification databases. Both the listings suggest that the upcoming smartphone might carry the model number M2007J1SC. And, this shows that the device that has been spotted on the certification database is the Mi 10 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Database Listing

In the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is seen to have scored 901 and 3267 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Furthermore, it shows that the device will run Android 10 OS and have 16GB RAM (probably for the high-end variant). The motherboard appears to have a CAS codename suggesting that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

On the other hand, the TENAA listing reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra could feature a 6.67-inch display, dual-SIM support, and Android 10 OS topped with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The other aspects revealed by the certification site include a 2180mAh battery along with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra: Rumored Specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra live images were leaked by a Weibo-based tipster and spotted by the tipster Mukul Sharma. It shows the design of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone in full glory. The live images show that the Mi 10 Ultra could arrive with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a vertical arrangement along with LED flash.

The other design aspects include curved edges, a punch-hole cutout for a selfie camera, and narrow bezels. The live images also show that there could be a 120W fast charger bundled in the box. However, we are yet to know more details regarding the same from the company and other sources in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India