Xiaomi Mi 10i Confirmed To Come In Pacific Sunrise Color: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi 10i in India tomorrow (January 5). Now, the handset has been teased in the Pacific Sunrise color option by the company on its official website. Besides, the phone is listed in the same color on the Amazon India website. The e-commerce site has created a microsite for the handset and interested people can click on the 'Notify Me' option to get more updates about the launch.

Apart from this Pacific Sunrise color, the smartphone is believed to come in blue and black variants. Additionally, the battery of the Mi 10i has also teased by the company, suggesting a long battery life.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Everything We Know So Far

The upcoming Mi 10i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which made its debut in China in November. Coming to the features, the Mi 10i is confirmed to sport a 108MP quad-camera setup and will support 5G connectivity. Other sensors of the device might include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies and videos, the Mi 10i is said to feature a 16MP sensor.

Going by the Amazon teaser, the phone will pack the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Further, the chipset will be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM options and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Besides, the rumor suggests the Mi 10i might offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display and will run on Android-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It is also likely to pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Furthermore, the launch event of the Xiaomi Mi 10i will take place on January 5 at 12 PM.

