Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Launch Set For September 30: Everything We Know So far
Rumors surrounding the launch of the Mi 10T series have been popping up for several days. Now, Xiaomi's official twitter handle has revealed the launch date of the upcoming series. The launch will take place at 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST) via a virtual event on September 30. The series is likely to come with three models including the Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, and the Mi 10T Lite 5G. However, Xiaomi has yet to be confirmed the models. All three models are said to run on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top.
Mi 10T Series Expected Price
Both Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G are expected to come in two storage configurations. The Mi 10T 5G will come with a starting price of EUR 550 (around Rs. 47,700). The Pro model will be priced at between EUR 640 (around Rs. 55,500) and EUR 680 (around Rs. 59,000). Lastly, the Mi 10T Lite 5G is said to come under EUR 300 (around Rs. 25,800). If the expected price turns out to be true, the Mi 10T Lite 5G will be the most affordable handset in the lineup.
Mi 10T 5G Details
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC will handle the processing on the device which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is believed to pack a 6.67-inch IPS display (1080 x 2,340) along with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone is likely to sport a quad rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP sensor. Upfront, it will offer a 20MP front-facing camera.
Mi 10T Pro 5G Details
The Pro model is expected to pack the same display as the Mi 10T 5G. In terms of storage configuration, the handset will offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of native storage. The phone is likely to get fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. The Pro model will also feature a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, a 20MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP camera.
Mi 10T Lite 5G Details
Coming to the Mi 10T Lite 5G, it is said to pack the Snapdragon 7 series 5G enabled chipset which is speculated to be the new Snapdragon 750G processor. Besides, the handset has recently certified by the FCC, suggesting some features of the phone. The handset will pack a 4,720 mAh battery and it will support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and NFC for connectivity. Other specifications of all three models are still under wraps.
