Xiaomi Mi 11 Configuration, Color Variants Tipped Ahead Of Official Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of its next-generation flagship Mi 11 series next week in China. The brand has shared a launch teaser poster on Weibo that confirms the December 28 launch. The company will be hosting an online event to introduce its new premium smartphone series by the Snapdragon 888 processor. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the color options and variants of the device have been tipped via a new leak.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Expected Configuration And Color Options

A new leak on Weibo has revealed the color options as well as the RAM and storage variants of the Mi 11. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship will be launching in two different configurations as per the leak. The base model will be packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The high-end model will have 12GB RAM and a native storage of 256GB.

The Mi 11's color options tipped include Blue and Smoke Purple (leather). The leak also suggests the availability of a special version. The 12GB RAM model will be available in these aforementioned shades. The 8GB RAM variant is said to launch in White and Smoked Purple colors.

It is worth noting that the company hasn't confirmed any of this detail. We can't say for sure if this leak gives the correct details on the configuration and color options. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has been spotted on multiple platforms in recent times. The handset is said to ship with an AMOLED display which will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The smartphone is tipped to launch with the Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, i.e, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro are said to ship with Android 11 OS.

The rumors have also suggested that the company will be packing the Mi 11 series with a 108MP primary camera sensor. The remaining camera specifications are at large and it remains to be seen what additional sensors these devices will offer.

Best Mobiles in India