Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Confirmed For June 22; 5G Variant Also Coming?

Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11x debuted in the Indian market alongside the Mi 11 Pro recently. However, the Mi 11 series also has an affordable variant dubbed Mi 11 Lite which is yet to go official in the country. The device has already been announced in the international market with both 4G and 5G network support. But, its availability in the Indian market was only limited to a cryptic hint given by the Xiaomi India Chief. But, the company has now confirmed the official launch date for the Mi 11 Lite in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Officially Confirmed

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India CEO, took to Twitter to announce the arrival of Mi 11 Lite in India. The tweet shared confirms the June 22 launch date for the Mi 11 in India. The launch event is scheduled at 12 PM which will likely be streamed live at the company's official YouTube channel.

The wait is over!😎



The #𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡, the #𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 and the most #𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 smartphone of 2021 is here! 🪶💪#Mi11Lite marks its #India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd.



We are super excited. Are you? RT🔁 using #LiteAndLoaded and spread the word.



I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/HgupZZixbi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 9, 2021

Will Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Launched With 5G or 4G Network Support In India?

While Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite with both 5G and 4G network support in India, only the latter is said to be available in India. We can't say why the company has planned to skip the Mi 11 Lite 5G variant's launch in India.

But, the rumor mill has been tipping the launch of only the 4G variant which is expected to be tagged below Rs. 25,000 price mark. The company might introduce the Mi 11 Lite 5G later in the country or reveal some details during the launch of the standard variant. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation to be sure of any such developments.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Expected Features

We can expect the Xiaomi MI 11 Lite to offer an identical set of features like the Chinese variant. The device is likely to debut with the Snapdragon 732G processor combined with up to 8GB RAM. The device is expected to offer up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and Android 11-based MIUI 12 firmware.

The Mi 11 Lite will launch with a 6.55-inch FHD+ display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will flaunt a punch-hole on the top-left housing a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, the device will pack a triple-lens module with a 64MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The primary camera setup will also feature an additional 5MP sensor. The Mi 11 Lite uses a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

