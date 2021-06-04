Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Teased Via Cryptic Tweet; Features, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India launch seems around the corner as its arrival has been teased once again. Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite in both 5G and 4G variants. However, the Indian market is expected to get the 4G model as it was earlier spotted online.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite India Launch Officially Teased

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain, took to his Twitter handle to share a teaser where he has mentioned the "loaded + super thin & light" smartphone and asking about the thought of users on this. He did not divulge the exact name of the device; however, the ''Thin & Light'' word makes us believe that he is talking about the Mi 11 Lite.

Mi Fans, nowadays phones are:

a) Either 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 (both specs & weight 😜)

b) Or absolutely 𝘓𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 (both weight & features 😅)



Wouldn't it be awesome if we got BEST of both the worlds? Truly "loaded + super thin & light"!



What's your pick? RT & vote. 👇



I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: What To Expect?

The Indian variant of the Mi 11 Lite is expected to have similar features as the global model. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate support and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP sensor. Upfront, it comes with a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture. A 4,250 mAh battery fuels the device with 33W fast charging support.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, the phone measures 160.53x 75.73 x 6.81mm and weighs just 157 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite In India

The price of the Mi 11 Lite 4G starts at EUR 299 (around Rs. 25,000). Considering this, the Indian variant is expected to come below Rs. 25,000. With its premium design and the power-packed features, it is expected to compete against smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord, and the upcoming Nord CE.

Besides, the lack of 5G connectivity will be a drawback for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. However, we cannot surely comment on this, as it remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the 5G variant or not.

