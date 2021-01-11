Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Spotted On BIS Certification Suggesting Imminent India Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 11 grabbed headlines as the first smartphone to debut with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone is currently available only in the Chinese market and is yet to make a global presence. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite variant has been spotted. It looks like the Mi 11 Lite might launch in India pretty soon.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Gets BIS Nod

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has received the BIS Certification, as spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The Lite phone with model number M2101K9AI was listed on the Indian BIS website, suggesting an imminent launch. As the name suggests, the Mi 11 Lite is expected to be a low-end version of the premium Xiaomi Mi 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: What To Expect

This isn't the first time we're hearing of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite. Previously, a Vietnamese YouTuber tipped the specifications and the features of the Lite model. Plus, the phone also made an appearance on the FCC website, revealing a couple of key details. Gathering information from these sources, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset.

To note, the SD 732G SoC is a 4G-only model, which would drastically drop the price of the smartphone. The chipset is said to be paired with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB default storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite would run Android 11, just like the flagship model. Other details speculated to include a 4,150 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The upcoming phone is also said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate for the LCD screen. However, the screen dimensions are under wraps for now. The listings have also confirmed Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi support for the Mi 11 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite In India

The Indian market is booming with several flagship smartphones. However, there's an even bigger market for Lite devices as they are pocket-friendly. If the Vietnamese YouTuber's speculations are to be believed, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite would cost around VND 75,00,000-80,00,000 (around Rs. 23,000-25,000). This price tag would attract a lot of buyers in India.

