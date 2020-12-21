Xiaomi Mi 11 Tempered Glass Leaked; Shows Curved Display With Punch-Hole Cutout News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is believed to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Mi 11 series on December 29. While there is no official confirmation on the same, these smartphones are being rumored a lot revealing what we can expect from this. Also, it was officially confirmed that the Mi 11 will be the first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone.

In addition to the leaked renders and other previous reports that have revealed what we can expect from the Xiaomi Mi 11, a new leak has revealed the pictures of the tempered protective glass of the upcoming flagship smartphone for the first time.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Tempered Glass Image Leak

The leaked picture of the tempered glass meant for the Xiaomi Mi 11 via MyDrivers hints at the presence of a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner and a curved screen. This cutout position is something that we have already seen on the existing models - Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Extreme Edition. Also, it falls in line with the previously leaked render, which showed a curved screen and a punch-hole cutout at the left.

Previously, it was confirmed that the third-generation under-screen camera technology will enter mass production and will be commercially available in 2021. The leaked tempered glass shows us that the Mi 11 might miss out on the technology.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Rumored Specs

Talking about the hardware aspects, it has been confirmed that the Mi 11 will get the power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. Besides this, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to arrive with 8GB RAM and a capacious battery with support for 55W fast charging technology.

In addition to this, reports point out that the Mi 11 series will include a high-end variant that will feature a 2K AMOLED display panel from Samsung with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, this high-end variant could arrive with 120W ultra-fast flash charging support as well.

On the optics front, the Mi 11 is said to flaunt a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with an LED flash unit stacked horizontally within a squircle housing. From the concept renders, it could arrive in a Blue Gradient color with a chamfered bump. This camera arrangement is said to feature a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor.

Best Mobiles in India