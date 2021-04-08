Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India Launch Teased On Amazon India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Xiaomi unveiled the latest flagship smartphones in the Mi 11 series globally. Soon after the announcement, it was confirmed that these smartphones will be launched in India later this month, April 23 to be precise. Different reports have revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Smart Band 6 and other devices will be launched in the country on the said date.

Now, we have further details regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the most advanced offering in the lineup. The launch of the Mi 11 Ultra in India has been teased by the e-commerce retailer Amazon with a landing page dedicated to the smartphone. Called Superphone, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be launched in India and will be exclusive to the retailer in addition to the company's official online store.

As we are weeks ahead of its launch in the country, there is a 'Notify Me' button on the landing page on Amazon. Once you hit on this button, you will be notified of the details regarding the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

To recap, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bestows a 6.81-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. There are other aspects such as Dolby Vision and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is a 1.1-inch AMOLED rear touch always-on-display with a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels.

Under its hood, the smartphone from Xiaomi is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC based on the 5nm process. The processor is teamed up with Adreno 660 GPU teamed up with 8GB/12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage space. There is no provision for a microSD card to expand the storage space. Running Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5, the smartphone comes with IP68 water-resistant certification, dual speakers, a USB Type-C cardio, Hi-Res audio and SOUND by Harman Kardon.

For imaging, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra flaunts a quad-camera setup at the rear within a rectangular module at the top left corner. It comprises a 50MP 1/1.12″ custom primary Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor with 1.4 μm pixel size with OIS, a 48MP secondary 128-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 48MP tertiary telephoto camera with the same Sony IMX586 sensor, OIS, and dToF with 64 focus points and a flicker sensor.

All these camera sensors on the Mi 11 Ultra come with 8K video recording support at 24fps. There is 1920fps ultra slow-motion video recording. A 5000mAh battery fuels the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 67W wired flash charging and support for 67W wireless fast charging and 10W wireless reverse charging technology. It is touted to charge the device up to 100% in just 36 minutes of charging.

Mi 11 Ultra Expected Price

Notably, one of the recent reports suggested that the smartphone could be priced over Rs. 70,000 in India. If this turns out to be true, then the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be the most expensive smartphone from the company.

