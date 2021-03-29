Just In
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Pack IP68 Water Resistant Support – The First From Xiaomi
Xiaomi is all set for the New Product Launch event today, March 29. The company has confirmed to rollout the Xiaomi Mi 11 series, including the much-awaited Mi 11 Ultra. Interestingly, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is going to pack several new features, including IP68 certification - making it the first water-resistant smartphone from Xiaomi.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra With IP68 Certification
To note, fans have constantly demanded a smartphone with IP68 water-resistant support from the popular Chinese company. So far Xiaomi has launched smartphones that were splash resistant. Finally, Mi 11 Ultra will answer the fans' demands with a fully water-resistant smartphone and an IP68 certification.
Xiaomi took to Weibo to tease the new feature on the Mi 11 Ultra. The company highlights the upcoming smartphone will be water-resistant up to 1.5 meters and up to 30 minutes. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be the first smartphone from the company to pack a Helium gas release valve. The Helium release valve is generally found on professional underwater equipment like deep diving watches.
This allows users to release the built-up pressure inside the smartphone, once taken out of the water. The Helium gas molecules ups the pressure inside the device when taken underwater that can be released once it comes back to the surface. However, if this pressure isn't released, it can cause further damage to the device, in some cases, the watch's dial pops off.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Launch: What To Expect
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is packing many 'firsts'. For one, it will feature a new battery technology made of silicone-oxide for the anode. The device will also pack a phase-changing cooling system, converting from solid to liquid to gas. The company has also teased a couple of features like a QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display.
The Mi 11 Ultra will draw power from the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will include Samsung's 50MP ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor. Plus, a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support has also been tipped. With the launch happening today, we'll have a better idea about its complete specs, pricing, and availability.
