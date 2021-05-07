Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 888 Chipset, Triple Cameras Sold Out At First Sale News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with a bang across multiple markets, including India. The premium Xiaomi smartphone debuted with a unique design and flagship features for an expensive price tag that attracted a niche group of buyers. But looks like the Mi 11 Ultra is more popular as it's got sold out at the first sale.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Sold Out

The report comes from the UK market where the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra went on sale recently for GBP 1,199 (Rs. 69,990 in India). It's interesting to note that the Mi 11 Ultra went on sale a week earlier in the UK before it arrived in the European market. And the first day of sale has been a hit among buyers as the phone has been completely sold out.

The reason behind the massive sale is unclear at the moment. To note, the Mi 11 Ultra is available in a single 12GB RAM paired with 256GB default storage model in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options. Its features have been on par with other flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, iPhone 12 series, and so on.

However, unlike these devices, the Mi 11 Ultra has sold out on its first sale. Reports link the sale rush to some of the offers Xiaomi is offering. Purchasing the Mi 11 Ultra gets you double Mi Points, which means buyers get 2398 points on a purchase. To note, 100 Mi Points is equal to BGP 1 and these Mi Points can be used towards offsetting up to 20% off the price of future purchases.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Sale In India: Should You Buy?

Apart from this, Xiaomi isn't offering any other freebies with the Mi 11 Ultra. On the other hand, the Mi 11 Ultra is yet to go on sale in India. There is an initial discount offer for buyers, where the phone is available for Rs. 69,999 against the original price of Rs. 74,999.

The Mi 11 Ultra packs several premium features including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, a 50MP triple-camera setup with OIS, AI support, and other such features. For the asking price, the Mi 11 Ultra surely makes an attractive purchase, upping the competition against the OnePlus 9 series. For all we know, the Mi 11 Ultra could be sold out in India as well!

Best Mobiles in India