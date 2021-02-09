Xiaomi Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888, 108MP Camera Launched: Price, Features, Availability

Xiaomi Mi 11 Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 8GB + 128GB variant now costs EUR 749 (around Rs. 65,800) and the 8GB + 256GB model costs EUR 799 (approx. Rs. 70,100). Xiaomi is offering a two-year warranty and a one-time screen replacement for a year. Buyers also get to choose from Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Grey color options. Additionally, Xiaomi has also rolled out the Mi 11 Special Edition, which is said to be available in extremely limited quantities.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Features

The Xiaomi Mi 11 flaunts a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ AMOLED display protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protector. The phone features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, along with 1,500 nits of peak brightness.

The new Mi 11 flagship packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP 'telemacro' lens. There is a 20MP camera upfront for selfies and video calling. The camera sensors are enhanced with several AI features like MagicZoom, Parallel World, Freeze Frame, Time Freeze, and others.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with MIUI 12. Users can upgrade to the latest MIUI 12.5, which claims to reduce power consumption by 15 percent.

The Mi 11 is fuelled by a 4,600 mAh battery with 55W Mi TurboCharge and 50W wireless charging support. Plus, it includes 10W reverse charging feature. Other details include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR), and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor that also functions as a heart rate monitor.