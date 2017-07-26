Xiaomi Mi 5X launched with dual rear cameras; sale debuts on August 1

After the numerous leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi 5X has been announced officially along with the MIUI 9.

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 5X smartphone with the octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC that is highly efficient paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity. Similar to the company's flagship Mi 6, this one too comes with high quality audio for an immersive audio experience. As it was speculated, the Xiaomi Mi 5X features a similar dual camera setup as the Mi 6 at its rear.

Let's take a look at more details about the Xiaomi Mi 5X from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design The Xiaomi Mi 5X features a unibody metal design with rounded edges. The device has a coating at its rear that offers a smooth finish without attractive fingerprints. The handset measures just 7.3mm in thickness and features a rear-facing fingerprint sensor too. The Mi 5X boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass LTPS display. There are three capacitive navigation buttons at the bottom and not too thick bezels around the screen. Also, there is an infrared sensor on board the device. Specifications The Xiaomi Mi 5X is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Soc as mentioned above. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and it can be upgraded to MIUI 9. There is a hybrid SIM card slot on board and connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and GPS. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. Camera The Xiaomi Mi 5X has a flagship level dual camera setup at its rear as the one we saw on the Mi 6. The rear camera comprises of a primary 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a secondary 12MP telephone lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The camera has PDAF and dual tone LED flash too. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. Price and availability The Xiaomi Mi 5X has been launched in three color variants - Black, Gold and Rose Cold and is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000). The sale will debut on August 1 in China while the availability in the other markets is yet to be revealed.