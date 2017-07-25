Xiaomi Mi 5X to feature Mi 6-like dual rear cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is set to go official on July 26. With just a day left for the launch of the smartphone, we already saw that the company has started accepting pre-orders for the same. Also, the recent reports point out that the sale of the Mi 5X will debut on August 1.

Besides the availability, we also have an idea of what to expect from the smartphone in terms of specifications and features as it has been teased a lot lately. The latest information that has come from Weibo via GizmoChina states that the Mi 5X might feature the same dual rear camera setup that was seen on the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Mi 6 that went official in April this year features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a primary 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a focal length of 27mm and a secondary 12MP Samsung s5k3m3_l sensor with an aperture of f/2.6 and a focal length of 52mm.

With this camera setup, the camera system can go switch between wide-angle and telephoto shots instantaneously. Also, it can switch to the telephoto sensor when the portrait shooting mode is chosen as the 52mm focal length is best suited for portrait shots.

If the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 5X makes use of a similar dual camera setup as mentioned above, it will definitely increase the value of the smartphone and will be a step ahead than the other mid-rangers in the market.

Rumors and speculations aside, we will get to know the exact camera system used on the Mi 5X when the smartphone is announced tomorrow.