Xiaomi Mi 6 will receive MIUI 9 update first

Xiaomi recently announced that the next iteration of its interface - MIUI 9 will be released by August 16. Even before the company confirmed the release date of the next big update, there were a handful of rumors teasing the interface and what it might bring to the table. Besides the other rumors, the company teased the MIUI 9 lock screen earlier this week.

While Xiaomi had confirmed the list of devices those will receive the MIUI 9 update once it is rolled out, there was no word on which of those devices will get the update based on Android Nougat at first. Now, there is a change in the same as the company's recent flagship smartphone - the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first one to receive the MIUI 9 update. Following the Mi 6, the other devices will get to relish the new flavor.

This information is not a rumor or speculation as the same has been revealed on the official MI forums. One of the administrators of the forum identified as Mushroom bread has posted the same in a group conversation. The post states that the engineers at Xiaomi have been rigorously working to release the MIUI 9 update on time. It also states that the first batch of the update will initially provide support only for the Mi 6.

Undoubtedly, the Mi 6, being the current flagship smartphone will receive the update first. However, there is no word on when the other devices will receive the MIUI 9 update.

Via: TheAndroidSoul