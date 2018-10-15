Xiaomi Mi 6s spotted on Geekebench with 6 GB RAM: Expected to launch on 15th October

Xiaomi Mi 6s

According to Geekbench 4 listing, the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi Mi 6s, with last generation flagship specifications. According to the listing, the Xiaomi Mi 6s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which also powers the Xiaomi Mi 6 with 6 GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will run on the latest Android OS from Google, the Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

The Xiaomi Mi 6s is expected to offer a modern display with a notch cut out, higher screen to body ratio with a dual camera setup.

If we look at the actual performance of the smartphone, the device scores 1830 points on the single core and 6944 points on multi-core performance. Do note that, these scores are in line with other smartphones running on the Snapdragon 835 processor.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Considering the leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be the first smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the next generation flagship processor from Qualcomm based on the 7nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 855 is expected to launch with a dedicated 5G modem to offer true 5G networking capabilities on a smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is also expected to come with a complete bezel-less design with a retractable camera setup, similar to the one seen on the Oppo Find X to offer higher screen to body ratio.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is expected to cost around $600 (Rs 40,000) for the base variant, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 6S will be priced around $350 (Rs 25,000). However, do note that the Xiaomi Mi 6 is already available in China for a similar price tag (around $350).