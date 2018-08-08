Xiaomi Mi 8 with 8GB RAM to be launched soon

Xiaomi Mi 8, the flagship smartphone was launched in May. The device was launched alongside Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The global launch of this smartphone is yet to happen and we have been coming across reports speculating the same for quite some time.

Now, fresh information citing a post spotted on Weibo hints that the company is in plans to unveil a new storage configuration of the flagship device. So long, the Mi 8 features only 6GB RAM and varying storage capacities such as 64GB/128GB/256GB. And, the 8GB RAM was restricted to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition alone.

8GB RAM variant of Xiaomi Mi 8 teased

Xiaomi has shared a teaser on its official Weibo handle. The caption of the teaser translates to "big inside master". A report by MyDrivers citing this teaser shows that Xiaomi has obtained the network access license for the 8GB RAM variant of the Mi 8. It is said that the device could be launched today itself. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Xiaomi Mi 8 global variant

Lately, we came across a report suggesting that the Xiaomi Mi 8 global launch might happen soon in Spain. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is slated to be launched in Spain in two color variants - White and Black.

While there is no word regarding the launch of the Mi 8 in India, there are speculations that the company might bring the Mi 8 SE to the country. The speculations did not stop with that as the device is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

A look at specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Mi 8 is fitted with a 6.21-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a notch on top of the screen and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The smartphone is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and three storage variants as mentioned above.

For photography, this smartphone bestows a dual-camera module at its rear with two 12MP sensors along with dual-pixel autofocus, 4-axis OIS and AI features. A 20MP selfie camera sits at the front with AI portrait selfies and beautify features. Other aspects of the Mi 8 include GPS, USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.