Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition transparent back mystery busted

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition is the third and the most expensive variant out of Xiaomi's Mi 8 trio. When the phone was launch in May it created a hype among fans with its transparent rear panel. Apparently, the internals of the smartphone is not that good which we seeing on the rear panel.

When Xiaomi introduced the smartphone, they had made a statement saying that the design isn't a sticker on the rear panel. The device is indeed transparent. The company also added that what we see is actually the real mainboard of the device. But, it turns out Xiaomi wasn't entirely honest about the transparent back panel.

The one who has raised the concerns first on the design of the Mi 8 Explorer has posted images of the actual inside of the smartphone on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The images show that there is a 3D printed motherboard on a plate.

According to the original source (@Ice Universe) of the photos, "it is a complex etching process as the resistors and capacitors are 3-dimensional and likely real parts though they are just there for cosmetic reasons."

However, the news of the fake transparent back doesn't seem to affect the sales of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. It went on sale for the first time and the phone is out of stock now.

Mi 8 Explorer Edition specification

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2248 pixels. The smartphone comes with a notch on the top along with an 18:7:9 aspect ratio display. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Explorer Edition of the smartphone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera module at the back with the combination of 12MP+12MP camera sensors along with an LED flashlight. At the front, the handset houses a 20MP camera sensor along with a 3D face unlock system like that of the iPhone X. The price of the Mi 8 Explorer in China is Yuan 3699 ($543).