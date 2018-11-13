Xiaomi Mi 9 concept render shows triple rear cameras and more

Xiaomi Mi 8, the current flagship smartphone is just a few months old and so soon reports regarding its successor have started emerging online. We can expect the alleged Mi 9 to be announced sometime in the first half of 2019. Undoubtedly, this smartphone will be an advanced offering with better specifications on board.

Now, the well-known tipster and concept designer Benjamin Geskin has shared a render of the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone alongside its possible specifications. The render shows that the device will arrive with a smaller notch than the one that we have been seeing in the newly launched smartphones. To be precise, it is somewhere between the regular notch and the waterdrop notch.

Xiaomi Mi 9 concept render

When it comes to the design, the smartphone appears to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear appears to have a triple-camera module along with LED flash. Notably, the flash is positioned between two camera sensors in an oval-shaped arrangement with the third one under it.

Rumored Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications

On the specifications front, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to be the first smartphone to make use of the upcoming octa-core Snapdragon 8150 chipset. This processor is likely to be teamed up with 6GB/8GB/10GB RAM. Notably, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the first one to be launched with 10GB RAM.

For imaging, this smartphone is believed to arrive with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor and a 16MP third camera sensor. The device might get the power from a 3700mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 5.0 fast charging technology. The glass rear as seen on the concept render tips that there could be support for wireless charging too.

5G support likely

We can expect this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to feature 5G connectivity. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G with the next-generation wireless connectivity support has been confirmed to be unveiled in China in the first quarter of 2019. We can expect this model to have improved features and specs than the standard variant of Mi Mix 3.

What's your opinion on the Mi 9 concept render shown above? Do let us know your views via the comments section below.