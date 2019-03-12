ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage launch confirmed

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition is one of the world's first smartphones which offers up to 12 GB of RAM

    Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Mi 9 Explorer Edition is one of the fastest Android smartphone available in the world, and the company is all set to launch a beefed up version of the same in the coming days.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition with 8/256 GB memory launch confirmed

     

    According to a Weibo post from Xiaomi's Product Director Wang Teng Thomas, the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition with whopping 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no guaranteed price quote on the Explorer edition, but the device is expected to cost around 3599 Yuan or Rs 36,000.

    Except for the RAM, storage, and the 48 MP 7P lens primary camera, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition will offer identical specifications as of the standard Xiaomi Mi 9. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be useful for those who hate app reloading and who love to store offline music and movies on their smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition comes with a 6.39-inch Samsung OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen has a small water-drop notch on the top with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition with 8 GB Of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 586 sensor), a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide-angle lens. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

     

    The Mi 9 is fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C and the device also supports fast wireless charging. The Explorer Edition runs on custom MIUI 10 OS, based on Android 9 Pie.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 6:45 [IST]
