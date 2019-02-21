Xiaomi Mi 9 transparent edition uses a special 7P f/1.47 camera for best low-light photography News oi-Karan Sharma Along with Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE Xiaomi has also introduced a special transparent edition know as Mi 9 Explorer which comes with a camera aperture of f/1.47 for best low-light photography.

Xiaomi unveiled its latest Mi 9 smartphone yesterday in China during a Live event. But apart from the normal model, the company has also announced a transparent special edition of the phone, which will be only available in China now. The highlights of the special edition smartphone are its camera which comes with a high aperture and allows users to take brilliant photography even in the low light condition. The company might be made the phone available for other countries in the upcoming months.

The transparent special edition of Mi 9 is introduced as Mi 9 Explorer. The smartphone will boast a 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The back panel of the smartphone shows some component under the glass although those are not the real ones. The design is inspired by Alita Battle Angel, but there is the difference between this version and a vanilla Mi 9.

According to the company's presentation, the Mi 9 Explorer will sport a special camera with f/1.47 aperture and a 7P lens. However, it is unclear which of the three camera shooter will have this aperture setting. We can assume that the main camera with a 48-megapixel resolution along with Sony IMX586 sensor will sport the f/1.47.

Apart from all these, the rest of the specification seems to remain the same, it will sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD + display along with Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone is launched with a price tag of CNY 3,999, which is equal to $595, €524, and Rs 39,032 approx. Hopefully, the company will soon make the phone available for other countries also.

Source