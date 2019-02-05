Xiaomi Mi 9 to feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to be the next flagship smartphone from Xiaomi's Mi series of smartphones. The Mi 9 is also likely to be the first smartphone from the company with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has been spotted live in action in the hand of a Xiaomi official, which does shed some light on the possible features offered on the next Xiaomi flagship smartphone.

Design

The leaked photo clearly indicates that the Xiaomi Mi 9 has a glass back panel with possible a triple camera setup on the back (which is covered by his fingers). The back casing does not have any fingerprint indentation, which again, re-affirms that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has already launched two generations of Mi MIX smartphones with wireless charging capability, and the Qi-based wireless charging support is expected to trickle down to the Mi 9, making it the first standard flagship smartphone from Xiaomi to support wireless charging.

Specifications

Reports suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a TOF sensor to sense and calculate depth information.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The high-end variant is expected to offer up to 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The device will feature an OLED display with a bigger and better in-display fingerprint sensor with a tiny notch on the top of the display to house the selfie camera. The smartphone will be fueled by a 3500 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and 25W fast charging via USB type C port. Finally, the device will run on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie OS.

