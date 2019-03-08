Xiaomi Mi 9 shipped without an LED flash due to quality control issue News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi 9 is the first smartphone from the brand with a triple camera setup

Most of the smartphones undergo rigorous quality control measures to make sure that everything is in the right place, before shipping the smartphone. According to few reports in China, a few users have received the Xiaomi Mi 9 without an LED flash.

An LED flash comes as a standard feature in most of the modern smartphones, including the Xiaomi Mi 9. According to a Weibo post, a user has received the Mi 9 sans an LED flash. Do note that the LED flashlight cutout is also missing from the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is undoubtedly a quality control issue.

The post has been shared across different social media platforms. Now, Xiaomi officials have responded to the post in a private message, and the user is most likely to receive a replacement unit with an LED flash.

Xioami Mi 9 specs

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is one of the first smartphones in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the latest flagship SoC from Qualcomm with a triple camera setup and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Here are the full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has a 6.4-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Mi 9 is also the first flagship smartphone from the company with a water-drop notch.

The base variant of the Mi 9 comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the top of the line variant offers up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone does feature dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

There is a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with fast wired and wireless charging capability. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.