ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown shows wireless charging coil and other internals

    Take a look at the innards of Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone.

    By
    |

    Last week, Xiaomi took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - Mi 9 at an event in China. Within a few days, the global variant of the smartphone was launched at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. Now, the company's Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has shared the official teardown images of the device revealing its internals.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown shows wireless charging coil and other internals

     

    Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown

    As soon as the Xiaomi smartphone's rear panel is removed, you can see the wireless charging coil and NFC module. Under the former, there is a 3300mAh battery. Notably, the company announced that the Mi 9 can be charged in 90 minutes with the 20W fast wireless charging technology. Besides this, the device also comes with 18W fast charging with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support.

    The next internal component that can be seen is the heat dissipating gel alongside the 7000-series aluminum frame. The motherboard appears to have the P2i nano-polymer, which will protect it from any water damage.

    Moving on to its front, the Mi 9 has the most powerful chipset - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This device has been launched in two storage and RAM variants as well. Notably, the heat spreaders thermal paste is seen applied to the RAM, storage and processor modules to make sure that the device doesn't get overheated.

    The next interesting aspect is the single camera module, which provides room for the three sensors. Well, it includes the primary 48P sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with f.2.2 aperture and the third 16MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is a USB Type-C port and external speaker at the bottom.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 specs

    The latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi bestows a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display along with a waterdrop notch. The device is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating at the front and Gorilla Glass 5 at its rear. Notably, there is a 20MP selfie camera, which is housed by the notch.

     

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue