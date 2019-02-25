Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown shows wireless charging coil and other internals News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Take a look at the innards of Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone.

Last week, Xiaomi took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - Mi 9 at an event in China. Within a few days, the global variant of the smartphone was launched at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. Now, the company's Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has shared the official teardown images of the device revealing its internals.

Xiaomi Mi 9 teardown

As soon as the Xiaomi smartphone's rear panel is removed, you can see the wireless charging coil and NFC module. Under the former, there is a 3300mAh battery. Notably, the company announced that the Mi 9 can be charged in 90 minutes with the 20W fast wireless charging technology. Besides this, the device also comes with 18W fast charging with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support.

The next internal component that can be seen is the heat dissipating gel alongside the 7000-series aluminum frame. The motherboard appears to have the P2i nano-polymer, which will protect it from any water damage.

Moving on to its front, the Mi 9 has the most powerful chipset - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This device has been launched in two storage and RAM variants as well. Notably, the heat spreaders thermal paste is seen applied to the RAM, storage and processor modules to make sure that the device doesn't get overheated.

The next interesting aspect is the single camera module, which provides room for the three sensors. Well, it includes the primary 48P sensor with f/1.75 aperture, a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with f.2.2 aperture and the third 16MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is a USB Type-C port and external speaker at the bottom.

Xiaomi Mi 9 specs

The latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi bestows a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display along with a waterdrop notch. The device is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating at the front and Gorilla Glass 5 at its rear. Notably, there is a 20MP selfie camera, which is housed by the notch.