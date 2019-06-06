Xiaomi Mi 9T Leaks On Geekbench – 6GB RAM, Android Pie, And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is quite well known for its budget smartphones and has launched a couple of smartphones in this segment this year. Apart from the popular Redmi Note 7 lineup, the company recently introduced the flagship Redmi K20 series for the masses. Now, the company is gearing up to bring a premium Mi smartphone this month.

New Xiaomi Mi Phone Appears on Geekbench:

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 9T smartphone on June 12. The upcoming device by the company is likely to be the rebranded Redmi K20 which was launched recently in China. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has made an appearance on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbnch ahead of the suggested June 12 launch date.

The device has been spotted on Geekbench along with the single-core and multi-core test scores and some of the primary hardware features. The device has logged a total of 2,540 points in the single-core tests and 6,911 points in the multi-core test results.

The key internals which is suggested by the Geekbench listing reveals the processor packed inside the device. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9T will make use of an octa-core Snapdragon chipset, under the hood. The device will come with 6GB RAM configuration. Notably, the processor of the device comes with "Davinci" codename. This is the same codename which the Redmi K20 carried ahead of its official launch.

This indicates the Mi 9T could be a rebranded Redmi K20 and might come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset. The device will run on Android Pie firmware with MIUI skin on top. The camera and battery specifications are still under the wraps and the Geekbench listing does not give any specific information on the same.

Our thoughts on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9T smartphone:

The Xiaomi Mi 9T has been previously leaked online with an OLED display panel measuring 6.39-inches in size. The display will be protected by a 2.5D curved glass on top and will offer an FHD+ screen resolution. The device is further speculated to come with triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary lens with 13MP super-wide and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Besides, the Mi 9T will most likely offer a 20MP selfie camera with a slider mechanism. The leaked renders of the Xiaomi Mi 9T are identical to the Redmi K20 and it remains to be seen whether Xiaomi launches this device as rebranded Redmi K20 in the global market.