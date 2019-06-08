Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro: Geekbench Listing Hints At Rebranded Redmi K20 Pro With 8GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its new premium smartphone, the Mi 9T this month for the masses. The Chinese giant has scheduled a launch event on June 12 where it is expected to launch the upcoming flagship smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has been emerging via leaks and rumors recently. Now, a new model of the Mi 9T has also appeared over the web suggesting a high-end variant in the make.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Listed On Geekbench:

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro which is the high-end model in the Mi 9T lineup has recently been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The smartphone has been listed along with some primary hardware features and the single-core and multi-core tests. Notably, the Mi 9T standard variant has also been spotted on Geekbench earlier. The model number and specifications suggested a rebranded Redmi K20 smartphone. Similarly, the Mi 9T Pro is speculated to be launched as rebranded Redmi K20 Pro smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Gekbench Scores And Expected Specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has logged a total of 3453 points in the single-core test on Geekbench. In the multicore test, the device has achieved a score of 10363 points. In addition to these single-core and multi-core tests, the Geekbenhch listing of the smartphone suggests the latest Android Pie OS onboard.

There will be a MIUI 10 interface on top of the Android firmware. The listing also suggests an 8GB RAM configuration of the device. The listing does not reveal any other primary specifications of the Mi 9T Pro, however, the internals are possibly same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

The smartphone might sport a triple-lens camera module at the rear with a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie snapper will a massive 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device will likely offer a 6.39-inch FHD+ display panel with notch-less design. A Snapdragon 855 processor will keep the lights on the smartphone.

