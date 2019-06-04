Just In
Xiaomi Mi 9T Confirmed To Launch On 12 June – Pop-Up Camera, In-Display Sensor $ More
Xiaomi's most awaited Mi 9T is all set to launch and the company has officially announced that the smartphone will be launched on 12 June. In its latest tweet, Xiaomi has revealed that the company is prepared for the launch, but the Twitter post has not disclosed where the company is planning for the launch. There are already many reports on the web claiming the smartphone will be rebranded as K20 for the global market.
The company has so far maintained the secrecy about the smartphone but the teaser post revealed that the upcoming smartphone will house a pop-up camera at the front. Also, the rear panel of the phone in the teaser image showcases a triple rear camera setup. More importantly, the teaser image has not revealed any fingerprint scanner on the rear panel which indicates that the phone might have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
"Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle," reads the Xiaomi's Twitter post.
Only 10 days left! The new #Mi9 member will launch on June 12th! Are you ready for more innovation for everyone from #Mi9T? #PopUpInStyle pic.twitter.com/TY8FTVBKaY— Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) 3 June 2019
According to earlier rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9T will arrive with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 SoC, clubbed with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. On the optical font, it is expected to offer a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.
Redmi K20 has been launched in two storage configurations in China - one with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at 1,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,000) and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at 2,099 yuan (approx. Rs. 21,000).