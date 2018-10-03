ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi A1 bursts next to sleeping owner while charging: Report

The owner has reported the incident to Xiaomi and hopes that he will be compensated for the incidence.

By

    It appears that smartphones bursting into flames is not going to stop anytime soon. And this time it is not a Samsung device which has exploded. The smartphone that exploded this time is the Xiaomi Mi A1. It was only a few weeks ago when an incident related to Samsung Galaxy Note 9 catching fire inside a purse was reported, now, Xiaomi's Mi A1 is the latest device which has exploded right next to its sleeping owner.

    The incident came into light when a user took it to MIUI forum to narrate his ordeal. The user mentioned that the Xiaomi Mi A1 exploded right next to his sleeping friend, and, in order to support his claim the user has also posted some images of the exploded Mi A1. The post mentions that the user's friend had bought the new Mi A1 almost eight months back. However, during this eight month of usage, the owner of the Mi A1 smartphone didn't experience any specific issue with the device nor did the device showed any heating issues even while charging.

    The user further says that when the smartphone exploded the owner has connected the device with the charger before going for bed. At the time of the explosion the user's friend was jolted by it, however, he chose to ignore it and went back to bed. Upon waking up the next day he saw the exploded smartphone which was damaged.

    In the images of the exploded Mi A1, one can easily see the burnt mobile case around the area where the battery is placed. There is no major damage to the smartphone's display, only the rear panel is damaged completely. Luckily, the owner of the smartphone was sleeping at a distance; therefore, he didn't suffer from any injuries from the explosion. The owner has reported the incident to Xiaomi and hopes that he will be compensated for the incidence. There is no official statement released by Xiaomi on the incident and we still are waiting for the company to comment on the matter. Electronics devices exploding have become common news and are reported quite often. This is one of the biggest concerns which the smartphone manufacturers need to address. It is advised that you do not leave your smartphones while charging for overnight and report any heating issue if experienced.

    Image Source 1/ 2

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
