Xiaomi Mi A1 gets fast charging support and more with Android Oreo beta upate

Nearly two weeks back Xiaomi started Android Oreo beta testing for its first Android One smartphone, Mi A1. And since the update has been available for early testers, it can be said that Android Oreo beta does bring in a lot of changes and features with it.

However, among all the new features with the latest beta update, the most significant one might be the support for fast charging. Xiaomi has added fast charging support for the Mi A1 smartphone and according to a report from TelecomTalk, the smartphone reportedly takes 92 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent as compared to approx. two hours of charge time.

If this is the case, and if it actually works out then this will be a game changer feature from Xiaomi. Besides, Mi A1 users will be likely to benefit the most from this feature. And we could see this optimization on other Xiaomi smartphones as well.

Apart from this the report also notes that Oreo makes app loading much quicker and the smartphone also gets improved (smoother) animations. Further users will be able to see the revamped quick setting and settings section as well. In addition, all the standard Oreo features are present, including adaptive icons and PiP mode.

Taking about the picture-in-picture mode this feature basically enables users to conduct two tasks simultaneously. Google is bringing a feature called Android Vitals with Oreo and this will help in optimizing battery life, startup time and more. The OS also brings new Notification Channels framework where users will now be able to organize notifications into custom channels and modify the alerts for the entire channel. Basically, users now will have more control over how the notifications work on their phones.

Features like WebView enhancements, Background limits, Snoozing individual notifications, autofill, amongst others are also present. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has promised that it will be rolling out the final release before the end of this year, so users could start receiving the stable update by end of this week if the tests are completed successfully.