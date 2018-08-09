Xiaomi Mi A2 to go on pre-order sale today: Launch offers you can get

Xiaomi launched its second Android One phone Mi A2 in India yesterday on August 8. The first flash sale of the Mi A2 is scheduled for August 16, and fans have the option to pre-order the device starting today, August 9. Although it is a pre-order sale, it will be somehow similar to a flash sale. The company has kept limited stock for pre-order same like it has done in past.

In India, the price of Xiaomi Mi A2 will remain same for both pre-order and flash sale. The company is not providing any extra benefits or discounts for pre-booking the smartphone except early shipping. Here is what you need to do for pre-booking the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 pre-order sale today

The Mi A2 pre-order sale will last till Xiaomi receives booking for all the available units. This means there is no official end date or time for pre-bookings. But there is no surety when the stock gets sold out. So it's better to place your order as soon as possible. Amazon India listing page claims that the shipping will begin on August 12, and the delivery of the product is expected to be done before August 16.

For placing the pre-order of the Xiaomi Mi A2 you need to make the full payment for the handset online, there is no cash on delivery option available for this phone. Pre-orders can be placed on both Mi.com and Amazon.in at 12 pm IST.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 in India for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage; the base variant with 32GB storage model is not being launched in India. During the launch event, Xiaomi has promised that it will launch the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant soon in India. Right now buyers have only one variant to pre-order in the sale.

Jio buyers will receive an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 and up to 4.5TB of free data on their purchase Apart from this, a premium soft case will come bundled with the Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with the combination of 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel camera sensors along with an led flash. At the front, the handset houses a 20-megapixel sensor, complete with a flash module. The smartphone is fueled by 3,000mAh battery and runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo.