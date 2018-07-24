Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite hands-on images and specs leak ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are all set to be launched in the next few hours at an event in Spain. Though the launch is nearing, it looks like the rumors aren't going to cease. Earlier today, we came across official teasers regarding the Xiaomi Mi A2 camera features. Now, the Mi A2 Lite has been leaked showing its design and specifications.

The Mi A2 was spotted on Gearbest and other online retailers in China, Poland, Romania and the UK. The new leak comprises a set of hands-on images of the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. These images were posted by TechDroider citing a Twitter user. It confirms that the device will embrace the notch on top of the display. It isn't a surprise as the device is said to be the international variant of the Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications

The image further confirms that the Mi A2 Lite will arrive with a 5.84-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. For imaging, it appears to flaunt an AI dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 5MP sensors for clicking photos in the portrait mode. It is also seen that the smartphone will get the power from a 4000mAh battery.

Other rumored specifications include the Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The other photo shows that the Mi A2 Lite will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock feature. It is said to be an Android One smartphone running stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Also, it could have a triple card slot for simultaneous use of two SIM cards and a microSD card.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite pricing and availability

Going by the online listings we have seen, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite could be launched in three color variants - Gold, Black and Light Sky Blue. It is likely to be priced at $219 (approx. Rs. 15,000). We have already come across the leaked pricing of the smartphone via Romanian retailers and this pricing goes in line with the same.

Given that the Mi A2 Lite is an Android One smartphone, we are sure that it will be a successful model. We say so as the Mi A1 launched last year was pretty successful.