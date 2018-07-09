Xiaomi Mi A2 rear camera sample leaked ahead of global launch

Xiaomi is expected to take the wraps off its second Android One smartphone - the Mi A2 in Spain on July 25. This is the global variant of the Mi 6X that was launched in China in April. After its launch in Spain, the Mi A2 is believed to hit the Indian shores. Now, the camera prowess of this smartphone has come to light, thanks to a leaked rear camera sample.

The camera sample clicked by the rear snapper of the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been shared on the Spanish section of MIUI forum. It shows that the device does a good job in capturing landscape shots. The EXIF info shows that the photo has a resolution of 4000 x 3000 pixels, which is 12MP with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The EXIF data also shows that the camera will have an aperture of f/1.75 just like the Mi 6X.

Though the identity of the user who shared this camera sample remains unknown, it is clear that it has been captured by a beta tester participated in the Xiaomi Mi Explorer program.

Four variants likely

A recent report tipped that the smartphone might arrive in three color variants such as Black, Gold and Blue. It also stated that there will be four memory configurations including 4GB RAM + 32GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage space, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 is believed to arrive with similar specifications as the Mi 6X. It is likely to flaunt a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass layer. At its core, this smartphone might get the power from an octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed. It is believed that all the four variants of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will support expandable storage. Notably, a certification listing also revealed these hardware specs.

The device could run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and bestow a 12MP+20MP dual-camera setup at its rear with PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, bokeh effect and support for 4K video recording. At front, there could be a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with FHD 1080p video recording, soft LED flash and f/1.75 aperture. The device is expected to be powered by a 3010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.