Xiaomi Mi A2 Red edition launched in India, sale begins at 12 noon today

Xiaomi had introduced the first lineup of Mi smartphones back in 2017 with the first device in the MI series being the Mi A1. The Mi smartphones unlike the other Xiaomi devices runs on stock Android UI and packs some decent set of specs and features at a mid-budget price segment. The Chinese tech giant had recently launched its second offering in the Mi series which is the Mi A2 for the masses. The Mi A2 was launched in three color variants including Gold, Blue, and Black. Xiaomi has now officially launched the Red edition Mi A2 in India and the device's first sale is scheduled for today. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Red edition's sale will go live at 12 PM today on both Amazon as well as Mi.com. The second-gen Android One device by Xiaomi comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999 and if you want to get your hands on one then you can visit the above-mentioned platforms at 12 noon today.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India's Managing Director, took it to Twitter to reveal that the company is introducing a new color variant of the Mi A2. The device's sale goes live today and the new color variant introduced is red.

It is also worth noting that Xiaomi will give away one Mi A2 Red edition to one lucky fan. To get your hands on the new Red edition Mi A2 all you need to do is retweet Jain's tweet. If you are lucky you will get a new red variant of the Mi A2 for free.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99 inch IPS LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. Up top, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. For optics, there is a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP primary lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP secondary lens with a f/1.75 aperture to capture the depth of an image. There is a 20MP front camera to capture selfies. The Mi A2 has an impressive camera output and is one of the best when it comes to capturing images.

The Mi A2 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The Mi A2 is available in two RAM and Storage variants including 4GB+64GB variant and 6GB+128GB variant. The internal storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.