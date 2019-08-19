Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Leaked: Base Variant With 4GB RAM 64GB ROM To Cost Rs. 14,998 News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 3rd generation Android One device -- the Mi A3 on August 21 in India. The company has already confirmed that the device will be an Amazon exclusive. The smartphone went on sale via Amazon for a brief time, probably due to a glitch. Here is everything you need to know.

According to the listing, the Mi A3 will be available in two variants. The base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs. 14,998, whereas, the high-end variant offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 17,498.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is the first Android One smartphone from the company with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC powers the smartphone. The device has a hybrid SIM slot with support 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. Besides, the phone does support Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi.

The phone comes with a triple camera array with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording and also supports Face Unlock.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Our Opinion On The Xiaomi Mi A3's Leaked Price

At Rs. 14,998, the Mi A3 is one of the most affordable smartphones in the country with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, phones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Realme 3 Pro offers more powerful specifications at a lower price tag. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi Mi A3.

