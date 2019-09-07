Just In
- 35 min ago Qualcomm Announces Mid-Tier Snapdragon Chipsets With 5G Support
-
- 44 min ago Google Pixel 4 Geekbench Listing Reveals 4GB RAM: Likely To Be Fake
- 7 hrs ago Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now (September, 2019)
- 11 hrs ago Apple Plans To Launch Low-Cost iPhone In 2020: Reports
Don't Miss
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Says He Was HURT When Media Gave Attention To Kangana Ranaut's 'Lies & Deceit'
- Finance Sovereign Gold Bond Issue To Open On 9 Sept At Rs 3,890/gram
- Automobiles Volkswagen Ameo GT Line Launched In India: Priced At Rs 9.90 Lakh
- Sports PKL 2019 Preview: Delhi take on Haryana in a high-voltage clash
- News Assam to construct 36 km long flyover to reduce wildlife fatalities at Kaziranga
- Lifestyle ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 Landing: India Is Proud Of Its Sleepless Scientists, Twitter Reactions
- Education EPFO Assistant Result 2019: Check Result Link And Main Exam Pattern
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo, Wireless Fast Charging Tech To Go Official On September 9
Chinese OEMs are dominating the sales charts in several markets with many innovative solutions. These companies are pioneers of wired fast charging technology. Initially, Oppo came up with the VOOC fast charging to its users with the Oppo Find 7. Following the same, almost all brands started rolling out fast charging technologies for their smartphone batteries to get super-charged in no time.
A few months back, Xiaomi hit the headlines as it is developing a wireless fast charging technology that we have not seen before. The company will reveal its own Mi Charge Turbo technology that will make its debut with the Mi Mix 4, the next-generation flagship smartphone expected to unveiled on September 24 with the MIUI 11.
Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo
The company has announced that it will launch the Mi Charge Turbo fast charging technology on Monday in its home market China. As the Mi Mix 4 is making rounds, we can expect details regarding the upcoming smartphone's launch to also be divulged.
Xiaomi officials have taken to Weibo to reveal that the fast wireless charging is for the soon to emerge 5G era. The company will discuss the same at the event on Monday. As of now, we expect the new technology to be above 20W, which is the standard for the existing wireless fast charging. This makes us believe that the company might bring support for 30W wireless fast charging. However, reports indicate that the Mi Mix 4's wireless charging technology will be faster than wired charging.
Xiaomi Demoed 100W Fast Charging
Xiaomi demoed the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology and compared it with the Oppo SuperVOOC fast charging solution. The Xiaomi tech depends on a power output 100W and has 5A/20V rating. A video shared on YouTube shows the charging speeds of this technology against that of Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging. The Xiaomi tech manages to charge the device up to 100% in just 17 minutes. On the other hand, The Oppo tech refills the device only up to 65% after 17 minutes. This touts that the Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature is better and more efficient.
What We Expect From Xiaomi
Interestingly, Xiaomi is issuing boxes of USB charging ports with a short timeline of their evolution. This makes us believe that there will be a USB 4.0 related announcement on Monday. Also, the company's 100W fast charging tested earlier could be edging close to reality. However, we cannot expect this to be supported by smartphones launching this year.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
88,000
-
17,990
-
13,788
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790
-
15,000
-
30,190