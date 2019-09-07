Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo, Wireless Fast Charging Tech To Go Official On September 9 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Chinese OEMs are dominating the sales charts in several markets with many innovative solutions. These companies are pioneers of wired fast charging technology. Initially, Oppo came up with the VOOC fast charging to its users with the Oppo Find 7. Following the same, almost all brands started rolling out fast charging technologies for their smartphone batteries to get super-charged in no time.

A few months back, Xiaomi hit the headlines as it is developing a wireless fast charging technology that we have not seen before. The company will reveal its own Mi Charge Turbo technology that will make its debut with the Mi Mix 4, the next-generation flagship smartphone expected to unveiled on September 24 with the MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo

The company has announced that it will launch the Mi Charge Turbo fast charging technology on Monday in its home market China. As the Mi Mix 4 is making rounds, we can expect details regarding the upcoming smartphone's launch to also be divulged.

Xiaomi officials have taken to Weibo to reveal that the fast wireless charging is for the soon to emerge 5G era. The company will discuss the same at the event on Monday. As of now, we expect the new technology to be above 20W, which is the standard for the existing wireless fast charging. This makes us believe that the company might bring support for 30W wireless fast charging. However, reports indicate that the Mi Mix 4's wireless charging technology will be faster than wired charging.

Xiaomi Demoed 100W Fast Charging

Xiaomi demoed the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology and compared it with the Oppo SuperVOOC fast charging solution. The Xiaomi tech depends on a power output 100W and has 5A/20V rating. A video shared on YouTube shows the charging speeds of this technology against that of Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging. The Xiaomi tech manages to charge the device up to 100% in just 17 minutes. On the other hand, The Oppo tech refills the device only up to 65% after 17 minutes. This touts that the Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature is better and more efficient.

What We Expect From Xiaomi

Interestingly, Xiaomi is issuing boxes of USB charging ports with a short timeline of their evolution. This makes us believe that there will be a USB 4.0 related announcement on Monday. Also, the company's 100W fast charging tested earlier could be edging close to reality. However, we cannot expect this to be supported by smartphones launching this year.

