ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo, Wireless Fast Charging Tech To Go Official On September 9

    By
    |

    Chinese OEMs are dominating the sales charts in several markets with many innovative solutions. These companies are pioneers of wired fast charging technology. Initially, Oppo came up with the VOOC fast charging to its users with the Oppo Find 7. Following the same, almost all brands started rolling out fast charging technologies for their smartphone batteries to get super-charged in no time.

    Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo To Go Official On September 9

     

    A few months back, Xiaomi hit the headlines as it is developing a wireless fast charging technology that we have not seen before. The company will reveal its own Mi Charge Turbo technology that will make its debut with the Mi Mix 4, the next-generation flagship smartphone expected to unveiled on September 24 with the MIUI 11.

    Xiaomi Mi Charge Turbo

    The company has announced that it will launch the Mi Charge Turbo fast charging technology on Monday in its home market China. As the Mi Mix 4 is making rounds, we can expect details regarding the upcoming smartphone's launch to also be divulged.

    Xiaomi officials have taken to Weibo to reveal that the fast wireless charging is for the soon to emerge 5G era. The company will discuss the same at the event on Monday. As of now, we expect the new technology to be above 20W, which is the standard for the existing wireless fast charging. This makes us believe that the company might bring support for 30W wireless fast charging. However, reports indicate that the Mi Mix 4's wireless charging technology will be faster than wired charging.

    Xiaomi Demoed 100W Fast Charging

    Xiaomi demoed the 100W Super Charge Turbo technology and compared it with the Oppo SuperVOOC fast charging solution. The Xiaomi tech depends on a power output 100W and has 5A/20V rating. A video shared on YouTube shows the charging speeds of this technology against that of Oppo's SuperVOOC fast charging. The Xiaomi tech manages to charge the device up to 100% in just 17 minutes. On the other hand, The Oppo tech refills the device only up to 65% after 17 minutes. This touts that the Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature is better and more efficient.

     

    What We Expect From Xiaomi

    Interestingly, Xiaomi is issuing boxes of USB charging ports with a short timeline of their evolution. This makes us believe that there will be a USB 4.0 related announcement on Monday. Also, the company's 100W fast charging tested earlier could be edging close to reality. However, we cannot expect this to be supported by smartphones launching this year.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue