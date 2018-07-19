Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 priced at Rs 16,999 officially announced with up to 6 GB RAM

Display and Battery

The main highlight of the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is the display and the battery. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px with 300+ pixels per inch. As the phone has a massive display, the company has also packed in a mammoth 5500 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability.

Design

The smartphone has a full metal unibody design along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type C port. Do note that, the design of the Mi MAX 3 is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone does not have a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone.

Specifications

The smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM paired with 64 GB or 128 GB storage, respectively. Both smartphones do have a micro SD Card slot for additional storage expansion.

Cameras

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is likely to support Face Unlock.

Operating system

The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with the custom MIUI 9 skin on the top with a promised update for MIUI 1o by the end of 2018. The smartphone might also get updated to Android Pistachio in the near future.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 seems like a nice upgrade to the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 in terms of specifications. This will be a great device for those, who watch a lot of content on their smartphone as the device has a big screen backed by a mammoth battery.