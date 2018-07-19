ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 priced at Rs 16,999 officially announced with up to 6 GB RAM

Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a USB type C port with fast charging support

By:

Related Articles

    The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is probably the most anticipated "affordable-phablet" of the year. And now, the company has officially launched the same for a starting price of Rs 16,999 (1699 Yuan) in China. The smartphone will be available from the 20th of July from Mi.com and Mi Stores across the country.

    Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 priced at Rs 16,999 officially announced with 6 GB RAM

    Variants

    The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 will be available in 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage or 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for a price of 1699 Yuan (Rs 16,999) and 1999 Yuan (Rs 19,999), respectively. The smartphone will be available in Black, Blue, and Gold color variants. Considering the Chinese pricing, the company might launch the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in India for a price of Rs 18,000 for the entry-level model and the 6 GB RAM model is expected to cost Rs 22,000 or 23,000.

    Display and Battery

    The main highlight of the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is the display and the battery. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px with 300+ pixels per inch. As the phone has a massive display, the company has also packed in a mammoth 5500 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability.

    Design

    The smartphone has a full metal unibody design along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB type C port. Do note that, the design of the Mi MAX 3 is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. However, unlike the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the smartphone does not have a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom portion of the smartphone.

    Specifications

    The smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM paired with 64 GB or 128 GB storage, respectively. Both smartphones do have a micro SD Card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Cameras

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, which is likely to support Face Unlock.

    Operating system

    The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and comes with the custom MIUI 9 skin on the top with a promised update for MIUI 1o by the end of 2018. The smartphone might also get updated to Android Pistachio in the near future.

    Conclusion

    The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 seems like a nice upgrade to the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2 in terms of specifications. This will be a great device for those, who watch a lot of content on their smartphone as the device has a big screen backed by a mammoth battery.

    Source

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue