Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price leaks; to cost under Rs. 18,000

Xiaomi is all set to host an event on July 3 in China. There are speculations that the company might take the wraps off the Mi Max 3 at the event next week. We have already come across the complete specifications of the smartphone via a TENAA listing. Now, a leaked screenshot has revealed the alleged pricing of the upcoming device.

On Wednesday, a listing on the Xiaomi website showed the key specifications and image of the smartphone. It also reveals the pricing of the Mi Max 3. As per the screenshot spotted by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 might arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,500). We can expect a cheaper variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage too.

What to expect from Xiaomi Mi Max 3?

The Mi Max 3 is believed to flaunt a metal back and a glass front. The device is expected to be launched in two color variants - Gold and Black. From the leaked TENAA listing, the device is said to flaunt a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out of the box.

On the hardware front, this smartphone is believed to get the power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Both the variants will support additional storage with a microSD card. If this turns out to be true, then the Mi Max 3 will be the second smartphone from Xiaomi to use the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Notably, the Mi 8 SE was launched with the same processor.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 20MP sensors. The primary 12MP sensor is said to be a Sony IMX363 sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. The other imaging features include dual-tone, dual-LED flash and 4K video recording capability.

The other goodies we expect from the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone include Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IR blaster and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 5500mAh battery is expected to power the device with Quick Charge 3.0.