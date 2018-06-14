Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to arrive with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 5500mAh battery and more

Xiaomi just unveiled the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in China. This launch happened two weeks after the announcement of the flagship Mi 8 smartphones on May 31. Now, it looks like the company is focused on Mi Max 3, which is slated to be unveiled in July. Fresh information is that the leaked specs sheet of the smartphone has been shared on Weibo via 91mobiles. It looks like the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be a major upgrade to its predecessor, the Mi Max 2 launched last year.

Lately, we came across a 3C certification listing of a mysterious Xiaomi smartphone carrying the model number M1807E8S. It was believed to be the Mi Max 3. Notably, the 3C listing did not reveal information related to the specifications of the smartphone. '

Leaked Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications

The key specifications of the Mi Max 3 were shared in the form of an image as seen above. Going by the same, the smartphone might arrive with a full-screen 6.99-inch FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone might make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC just like the recently announced Vivo NEX A and Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. There could be two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB.

The Mi Max 3 is likely to feature a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 20MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor. This was used on the flagship models from the company such as the Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S. The details regarding the secondary sensor and the selfie camera are not known for now. The smartphone is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10. It could get the necessary power from a mammoth 5500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 (18W fast charging) support.

Though the storage capacity remains unknown, it looks like the smartphone might arrive with 64GB and 128GB storage space. It is likely to have a microSD card slot facilitating expandable storage. The other aspects leaked by the firmware files include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner, wireless charging and dual speakers.

Though we know that the launch might happen in July, there is no confirmation regarding the exact launch date or the pricing of the smartphone. Until then, we need to consider this report as mere speculations.