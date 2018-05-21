Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms Mi Max 3 will launch in July this year

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its Mi Max 2 phablet in China back in May 2017 almost a year ago. And now, it's been reported that the company is going to launch a successor of the last year device. It seems that the launch of the unit is almost confirmed, as the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has revealed the time frame for the launch of Mi Max 3. According to him, the phone will launch in July this year, Gizmochina reports.

Jun has revealed the information on Weibo while answering a query. However, there are many reports which claim that the company will launch its flagship smartphone of the year -Mi 7, as well as the Mi 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone. The company is also said to be launching the next-generation fitness band -Mi Band 3.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 rumored specs

There are many speculations which suggest that the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with a 6.99-inch Full HD+ display. The latest leaks suggest that it will feature 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The device is said to be coming with a huge battery of 5,500mAh and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. It will also support Qi wireless charging and the device is also speculated to feature iris scanner for added security.

The base model is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM, and 64GB storage. On the other hand, the top-end model is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 Soc paired with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Mi Max 3 is expected to arrive with the dual camera module. The phone will sport a Sony IMX363 or an S5K217+S5K5E8 Samsung. On the front, the phone might feature S6K4H7 Samsung sensor and OmniVision OV2281 iris scanner.

The firmware files also indicate that the device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Rumors also suggest that Xiaomi will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in the phone. The phone is expected to come in July. However, the price of the phone is still not disclosed, so we have to wait for the official launch.

Source