Xiaomi Mi Max 3 spotted on 3C certification; July launch likely

Xiaomi Mi Max 3, the sequel to the Mi Max 2 launched last year was speculated to be announced at the company's annual product launch event on May 31. But the company did not announce the device and stated that it will be delayed by a few months so that the bigger launches do not surpass this mid-range smartphone. Now, it looks like the device is nearing its launch as it has received the 3C certification in China.

A recent post on Weibo shows the 3C certification of a Xiaomi smartphone carrying the model number M1807E8S. The listing on the certification website does not reveal the name of the device but it is believed to be the Mi Max 3.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 3C certification

Going by the 3C certification listing, the smartphone has a power adapter with the model number MDY-08-ES. It appears to arrive with a 5V DC 3A / 9V DC 2A / 12V DC 1.5A power charger. It looks like the device will support up to 18W power output hinting at the support for fast charging.

Rumored specs and release date

Back in May, the company's CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo to confirm the existence of the Mi Max 3. He announced that the smartphone could be unveiled in July. Now, the leaked 3C certification listing seemingly confirms the July launch. It makes sense as the Mi Max 2 was unveiled in May last year, which adds more sense to the July announcement of its successor.

The Mi Max 3 is rumored to arrive with a similar design as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The smartphone is expected to feature thin bezels and a FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. For now, there are rumors that it might feature a large 7-inch display making it resemble a tablet though it remains to be a phablet. But it is yet to be confirmed by the company if the device will really make use of such a huge display. The other aspects remain unknown and we are yet to see if there will be a notch on top of the display.

It is rumored to make use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC or Snapdragon 636 SoC. The other interesting aspects of the Mi Max 3 include MIUI 10 out of the box and a capacious 5500mAh battery.