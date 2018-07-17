Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 official renders leak: Expected to cost Rs 17,000

Related Articles
Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in France on the 24th of July and the company is all launching the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in China on the 19th of July 2018. And, now the official renders of the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 have been leaked online, which are in line with the recent leaks and rumors about the smartphone.
According to the leaked renders from MadSimar, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 will be available in at least 3 colors (Black, Gold, and Red). Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Ai, the company might also launch a Red colored Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in the near future.
Dual vertical camera
Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a dual vertical camera with a 12 MP primary and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which is also located on the top portion of the smartphone like most of the Xiaomi smartphones. The smartphone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the smartphone with a secondary noise cancellation microphone and an infrared port.
18:9 aspect ratio
Just like every other smartphone from Xiaomi (launched in 2018), the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display on the front of the smartphone with a 2.5D curved protection on top with a no-notch design. The smartphone also has a secondary front-facing camera on the top with an earpiece and a couple of sensors on the top of the smartphones. The Blue and Gold color variant will have a white bezel around the display and the Black color variant will have a black bezel. The smartphone will have an FHD+ 2160 x 1080px display with a 6.9-inch screen size offering 300+ pixels per inch.
USB Type-C
The smartphone has a massive 5500 mAh Li-ion battery and is being backed by Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 support, as the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. Just like the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 also has a reversible USB type C port, which supports faster charging and faster data transfer.
Conclusion
As we get closer to the launch date we have more information on the upcoming phablet from Xiaomi. The company is most likely to launch this smartphone in India as well, with a starting price of Rs 17,000 for a base variant (speculated).