Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 official renders leak: Expected to cost Rs 17,000

Dual vertical camera

Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 has a dual vertical camera with a 12 MP primary and a 5 MP secondary depth sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which is also located on the top portion of the smartphone like most of the Xiaomi smartphones. The smartphone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the smartphone with a secondary noise cancellation microphone and an infrared port.

18:9 aspect ratio

Just like every other smartphone from Xiaomi (launched in 2018), the smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio display on the front of the smartphone with a 2.5D curved protection on top with a no-notch design. The smartphone also has a secondary front-facing camera on the top with an earpiece and a couple of sensors on the top of the smartphones. The Blue and Gold color variant will have a white bezel around the display and the Black color variant will have a black bezel. The smartphone will have an FHD+ 2160 x 1080px display with a 6.9-inch screen size offering 300+ pixels per inch.

USB Type-C

The smartphone has a massive 5500 mAh Li-ion battery and is being backed by Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 support, as the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. Just like the Xiaomi Mi MAX 2, the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 also has a reversible USB type C port, which supports faster charging and faster data transfer.

Conclusion

As we get closer to the launch date we have more information on the upcoming phablet from Xiaomi. The company is most likely to launch this smartphone in India as well, with a starting price of Rs 17,000 for a base variant (speculated).