Xiaomi Mi MIX 2’s first regular flash sale to happen at 12 PM today

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in India last month at a price point of Rs. 35,999. The company had launched only the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the bezel-less smartphone in the country.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 went on two preview sales so far and today is its first regular flash sale. Well, the device is all set to go on sale in India today via both Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 PM. Following this sale, the Mi Mix 2 will be available offline via the Mi Home stores and the other offline retail partners of Xiaomi as well.

During today's sale, Flipkart is not offering any deals and discounts but Mi.com will bundle 12 months of free subscription to Hungama Music and offer 10% SuperCash to the buyers who purchase the device using MobiKwik.

Notably, at the price point of Rs. 35,999, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will definitely be a stiff competitor to the other flagship smartphones such as Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5 those are priced similarly.

To refresh on its specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 bestows a 5.99-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel LCD display. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as mentioned above. The imaging aspects comprise of a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary camera at the rear with 4-axis OIS, 5P lens, and f/2.0 aperture. Also, there is a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. Both the rear and front cameras have a facial recognition feature and the same can be used to unlock the device as well.

The connectivity aspects on board the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and GPS/A-GPS. There is a 3400mAh battery that operates under its hood giving the device enough battery life.

As mentioned above, the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 has minimal bezels at the sides and top. The bottom edge is a little broad and houses the front camera and the sensors.