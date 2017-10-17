Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to go on sale today at 12 PM in India

Last week, Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 2 in India at a price point of Rs. 35,999. It was announced that the device will go on sale on October 17 via both Flipkart and Mi.com.

As announced, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM via both Flipkart and Mi.com. The company calls this as the preview sale to know the response of the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone among buyers before its general availability in the first week of November. Notably, Xiaomi has released only the regular variant of the smartphone in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and not the special edition model with a ceramic body and 8GB RAM.

When it comes to the launch day offers, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available via no-cost EMI payment options on both Flipkart and Mi.com. Also, Flipkart is currently hosting the Diwali sale, and taking advantage of the same, the Mi Mix 2 can be purchased at 10% instant discount on using an HDFC credit or debit card, 20% cashback on buying it via PhonePe, and 5% discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. On Mi.com, the Mi Mix 2 buyers can get 12 months of Hungama Music subscription for free.

To recall on its specs, the Mi Mix 2 is based on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The smartphone adorns a 5.99-inch FHD+ 1080 x 2160 pixel LCD display and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood, there operates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The imaging aspects of the smartphone include a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor at the rear with 4-axis OIS, facial recognition and f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with facial recognition.

The connectivity aspects on board the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and USB Type-C. A 3400mAh battery powers the smartphone from within giving it enough backup to last for a day.