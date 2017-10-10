Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 India launch set for today: Watch the live stream here

Back in July, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Mix 2 and released the device in its home market China. At the time of unveiling, the company announced that they will release the device in India soon. Later, there came a confirmation a few days back that the Mi Mix 2 will be released in India on October 10.

It is good news that the second generation Mi Mix is all set to be launched in India today while the first generation model did not make its way into the country. The highlights of the smartphone are its bezel-less design and 18:9 aspect ratio display. Xiaomi will live stream the launch event that is all set to start at 12:00 PM today on its official website and on YouTube as well. You can also follow the social media handles of the company for updates. Watch the live stream of the Mi Mix 2 from below.

The Mi Mix 2, the sequel to the Mi Mix will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. For now, the device will not be available via the offline Mi Home stores. It was initially unveiled in three variants - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will be a limited edition ceramic variant as well with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and this will be the most expensive one. For now, it is known that all the regular variants will be launched in the country but there is no word about the ceramic model.

To recap on its specs, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will boast of a 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display Under its hood, there operates a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU. The camera aspects comprise of a 12MP main camera with Sony IMX386 sensor and 4-axis OIS. Up front, the device makes use of a 5MP selfie camera with a selfie timer, FHD 1080p video calling and Beautify mode. The Mi Mix 2 runs on Android Nougat based MIUI 9 and gets the power from a 3400mAh battery.